Commerce Bank Acquires 737 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

PRU opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.27 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

