Commerce Bank Buys 649 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,293.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $182.81 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

