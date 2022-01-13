Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

TSN stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $91.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

