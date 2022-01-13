Commerce Bank Has $1.14 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,871,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $105.44 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $100.94 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.