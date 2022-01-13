Commerce Bank Has $1.48 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $7,967,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

