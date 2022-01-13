Commerce Bank Purchases 621 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after buying an additional 158,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.99. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.