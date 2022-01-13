Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.11 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.53.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,613 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,836. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

