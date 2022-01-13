Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 526,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,008,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 394,265 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 369,852 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 237,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,268,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

