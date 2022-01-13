Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 49,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Banco Santander by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.51.

SAN stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

