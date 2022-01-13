Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

