Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VTNR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

VTNR opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $332.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.