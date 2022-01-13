Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,759.09

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,759.09 ($37.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,821.76 ($38.30). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,734 ($37.11), with a volume of 174,819 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($39.36) to GBX 3,160 ($42.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,797.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,759.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

