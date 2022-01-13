Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,479 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.18% of Conagra Brands worth $29,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

