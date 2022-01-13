Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

