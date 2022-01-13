ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

COP stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

