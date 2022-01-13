Contrasting CarMax (NYSE:KMX) & EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CarMax alerts:

This table compares CarMax and EzFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $18.95 billion 1.02 $746.92 million $7.25 16.45 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 4.09% 24.82% 5.02% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of CarMax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CarMax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CarMax and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 0 2 9 0 2.82 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarMax currently has a consensus target price of $161.80, indicating a potential upside of 35.67%. Given CarMax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CarMax is more favorable than EzFill.

Summary

CarMax beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment pertains to its finance operation, which offers vehicle financing services to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.