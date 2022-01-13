Contrasting Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Saga Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Saga Communications 9.02% 5.03% 3.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Saga Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Saga Communications $95.81 million 1.52 -$1.91 million $1.63 14.95

Vistas Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Saga Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vistas Media Acquisition and Saga Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.83%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Summary

Saga Communications beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

