Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$12.50 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$13.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

