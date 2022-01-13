Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$12.50 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$13.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: Commodities

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.