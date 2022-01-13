Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Shares of CTS opened at C$10.10 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.19.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.50 million.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.