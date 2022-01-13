CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR stock remained flat at $$169.41 during trading on Wednesday. 17,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average is $151.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.