Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 60,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,887. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.