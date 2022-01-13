Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. reduced their price objective on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CRTX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,465. The stock has a market cap of $329.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,953,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,386,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,618,000 after buying an additional 159,593 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,043,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,455,000 after buying an additional 40,476 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

