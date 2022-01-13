CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,029.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 577,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,836,000 after buying an additional 526,432 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

