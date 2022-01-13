Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $330.40

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 330.40 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 339.60 ($4.61), with a volume of 4562440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.80 ($5.59).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Countryside Properties to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.38) to GBX 450 ($6.11) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.52) to GBX 510 ($6.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.60) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.94) to GBX 520 ($7.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 534 ($7.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 492.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

In other news, insider Iain McPherson purchased 55,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £233,248.95 ($316,613.21). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($271,372.70).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

