Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stake Lifted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

