Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 273 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.16. 9,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

