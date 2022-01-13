Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 684 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.76.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $8.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.86. 1,256,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,330,715. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

