Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.4% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.72. 66,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

