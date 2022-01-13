Craig Hallum Cuts Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target to $168.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.68. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 27.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

