Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($54.30) to GBX 4,400 ($59.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,100 ($55.65).

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,790.77 ($51.46) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,330 ($45.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($57.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,654.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,779.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

In related news, insider Adam Couch purchased 1,402 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($48.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.96 ($67,521.32).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

