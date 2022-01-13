Creative Planning Has $62.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,692 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $62,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

