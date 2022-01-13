Creative Planning Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $418,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03.

