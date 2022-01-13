Creative Planning Purchases 45,750 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $55,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after buying an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $386,828,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.