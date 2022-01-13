Creative Planning Purchases 575,006 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 2.55% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $239,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $429,831,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after purchasing an additional 932,759 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 771,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,566,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.