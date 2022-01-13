Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,247,091 shares of company stock worth $30,133,084 and have sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,576,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

