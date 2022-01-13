Critical Analysis: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) & Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $321.64 million 12.03 $51.18 million $0.57 42.11 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 20.43 $82.42 million $1.09 44.55

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadstone Net Lease and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 6 0 0 2.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 2 5 0 2.50

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $66.29, suggesting a potential upside of 36.50%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 23.73% 3.40% 2.03% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 42.76% 9.68% 3.49%

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 186.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 128.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Broadstone Net Lease on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

