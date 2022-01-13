Critical Contrast: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) versus MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.54%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Volatility and Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 12.54% 22.49% 1.55% MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.82 $21.68 million $1.29 8.22 MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats MoneyLion on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.