Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.