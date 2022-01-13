Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Shares Up 3.6%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07.

About Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

