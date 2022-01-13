Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,550. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

