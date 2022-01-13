Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.56 Per Share

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crown in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $111.69 on Thursday. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.