Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 641,717 shares of company stock worth $48,270,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,393,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,154,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

