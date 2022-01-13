CryptoTask Price Tops $0.30 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $391,973.34 and approximately $37,025.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.34 or 0.07642753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.35 or 0.99602945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008021 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,334 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.