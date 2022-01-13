CryptoZoon (ZOON) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.20 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.57 or 0.07623127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.12 or 0.99889089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00067484 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 770,088,376 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars.

