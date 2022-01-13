CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

CS Disco stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.60. CS Disco has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,811,777.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

