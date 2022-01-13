Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.23 and a twelve month high of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

