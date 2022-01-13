Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $283.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.64.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.66. The company had a trading volume of 762,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.