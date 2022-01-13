Curve DAO Token Market Cap Achieves $2.17 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $610.97 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00011090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00060095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,668,948,216 coins and its circulating supply is 447,722,747 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

