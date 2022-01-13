CWV Chain (CWV) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $9.28 million and $8,020.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.74 or 0.07624900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,709.92 or 1.00606763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00067967 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.