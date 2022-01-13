CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

